Hartlepool put up for sale with club on brink of relegation from Football League

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh has announced that the struggling club will be put up for sale.

The decision comes towards the end of a difficult season for Pools, who are all but relegated from Sky Bet League Two as they currently sit second bottom and six points from safety with only two games remaining.

Their last game against drop rivals Crawley on Saturday saw Scott Lindsey’s visitors pick up a huge three points in the battle for survival with a 2-0 win at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“This comes as an incredibly tough decision, perhaps the toughest I have ever had to make, but I will formally be putting the club up for sale,” Singh said on the Hartlepool website.

“It is certainly not what I had intended to do but I feel I must listen to the voices from Saturday.

“I am hurting and deeply upset following Saturday. I do want to apologise to all the genuine fans for the shortcomings on the playing side. This season has been nowhere near good enough and I will elaborate on that in due course.

“As a local person I stepped in to help Hartlepool when it was in danger of ceasing to exist and I have done my utmost. Despite what some people might what to believe or portray, the club is in a much more secure position behind the scenes than when I arrived.

“I find some of the comments that are being made and the abuse that myself, my family and some staff have received incredibly difficult to hear and digest. I have dedicated my time, energy and money to help the club with the right intentions.

“Since my very first interview, I have always said that I will not stand in the way of other another owner or investors who have the right intentions and backing. I will now make that opportunity formally public and promote it.”

Singh also confirmed that John Askey will remain as manager going into next season.

Askey became Hartlepool’s third manager this term following Keith Curle’s departure in February 2023. He led the team on an encouraging eight-game unbeaten run, but their last three games have ended in defeat.

“John Askey will be the manager of this football club next season,” Singh added.

“I have sat down with John and Darren (Kelly) our sporting director to assure them, and all the fans, that I will remain fully committed to the success of Hartlepool both on and off the pitch until the club is sold.”