Hartlepool relegated to National League despite comeback victory over Barrow

Hartlepool’s relegation to the National League was confirmed despite a 3-1 win over mid-table Barrow who ended the match with eight men at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools fought back from a goal down to claim three points after Ged Garner had put the visitors in front in the 21st minute.

Hartlepool forward Jack Hamilton struck the equaliser on the stroke of half-time before full-back Jamie Sterry’s goal with 22 minutes left was followed by Connor Jennings’ stoppage-time strike.

Barrow had Harrison Neal sent off for a second yellow card following a late tackle on David Ferguson with 12 minutes left.

And the Bluebirds then lost Josh Gordon when he hobbled off before defender Patrick Brough was shown two yellow cards following a late melee among the two teams.

Garner was on hand six yards out to finish Gordon’s ball in to put Barrow in front and he came close to scoring a second from Ben Whitfield’s cross.

But Hartlepool hit back after that and, when Matty Dolan’s turn and effort was blocked three minutes before the break, Hamilton was quick to pounce and fire high into Paul Farman’s net.

After half-time, Hartlepool goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk denied Gordon before Callum Cooke, who hit the bar late on as well, went close from distance for the hosts.

Then Pools were rewarded in the 68th minute with Sterry’s curling cross that missed the heads in the area and bounced straight in.

Barrow then lost Neal and Gordon before Hartlepool wrapped up victory during an eventful finish to the match.

Jennings controlled and rifled home a wonderful third for the hosts before Brough’s tackle on Cooke led to pushing and shoving between most of the players. Barrow assistant Adam Temple and Hartlepool first-team coach Antony Sweeney were also yellow carded during the incident too.