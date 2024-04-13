13 April 2024

Hartlepool rescue Dagenham point in final home match of National League season

By NewsChain Sport
13 April 2024

Hartlepool came from behind to draw 1-1 with mid-table rivals Dagenham in their final Vanarama National League home match of the season at Victoria Park.

The Daggers took the lead in the 37th minute through a fine individual goal from Dion Pereira.

Pereira picked the ball up in the Hartlepool half and went on a surging run before slotting past Pools goalkeeper Peter Jameson.

Hartlepool improved after the break and were back on level terms just before the hour through Joe Grey, after he latched onto a pass from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe.

