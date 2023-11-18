18 November 2023

Hartlepool return to winning ways as boss John Askey defeats former club York

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2023

Hartlepool boss John Askey claimed victory over his former side York as Pools ended a run of four matches without a win with a 3-1 victory.

Jake Hastie fired the visitors ahead after six minutes, firing in after a strong run down the right.

Askey’s side were 2-0 up after 15 minutes when Tom Crawford’s low strike found the bottom corner.

Nicky Featherstone made it 3-0 five minutes after the break as Hartlepool put the game to bed.

York, who are in the bottom four of the Vanarama National League, grabbed a late consolation through Tyler Cordner.

