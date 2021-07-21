Hartlepool sign striker Olufela Olomola following a successful trial
Hartlepool have signed striker Olufela Olomola following a successful trial.
The 23-year-old was released by Scunthorpe at the end of the season, having spent last term on loan at Carlisle.
Olomola scored four goals in Pools’ 9-1 pre-season victory at Runcorn on Saturday and had a goal ruled out for offside at Spennymoor on Tuesday evening.
Pools boss Dave Challinor told the club’s website: “Fela has come in and earned a deal.
“He’s looked sharp in training, took his goals well – granted against lower opposition – but he has looked a threat.
“We now have to work with him to get out of him what we need over the coming weeks. Undoubtedly with the delivery and quality we have in wide areas we will create chances and if he keeps putting himself in the right positions he’ll get opportunities to score.”