Hat-trick hero Son Heung-min leads Tottenham to win over Burnley

Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick as Tottenham came from behind to beat Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor and leave Vincent Kompany’s side pointless after three home games back in the Premier League.

Son cancelled out Lyle Foster’s early opener in the 16th minute and then, after goals from Cristian Romero and James Maddison had put Tottenham in control, he scored two in the space of four minutes just after the hour as Spurs made it 10 points from Ange Postecoglou’s first four league games in charge.

Spurs have boosted their attacking options with Friday’s signing of Brennan Johnson, not registered in time to make his debut here, but Son will carry much of the scoring burden after Harry Kane’s exit and his first goals since April will add to the sense of optimism amongst the travelling fans.

There was a stoppage-time consolation goal from Josh Brownhill but this was another chastening afternoon for Burnley.

There was no shyness in their play after opening defeats to Manchester City and Aston Villa and their positive early approach was rewarded by Foster’s goal just four minutes in, but their high-risk possession game was then ruthlessly punished by Spurs.

The opening 15 minutes offered much encouragement. Just four minutes in Burnley won the ball inside their own half and quickly shuffled it left, where the impressive Luca Koleosho beat Pedro Porro to a through-ball and played in Foster for his second goal in as many league appearances.

The mood inside Turf Moor was buoyant as Burnley bossed possession and kept Tottenham pegged back, but it all changed in the 16th minute with the help of a simple ball over the top from Porro.

Son sprang forward to beat Dara O’Shea to the ball, then exchanged passes with Manor Solomon before clipping the ball over the advancing James Trafford.

Tottenham were growing into the game, with Maddison pulling the strings and Burnley too often getting themselves in trouble with their attempts to play out from the back.

Pape Sarr saw a shot unconventionally blocked by Ameen Al-Dakhil, with the chance coming after Trafford’s clearance went straight to Dejan Kulusevski. Trafford then had to dive to his left to keep out a bending effort from Maddison before Porro sent an inviting chance wide.

The pressure told in first-half stoppage time as Burnley failed to clear a corner and the ball came for Romero to fire in from the edge of the area via the inside of the left-hand post, with the goal surviving a lengthy VAR check for offside.

Kompany made two changes at the break as Hannes Delcroix and Brownhill replaced Sander Berge and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, with Brownhill quickly bending a shot narrowly over, but more sloppy play at the back from the Clarets was soon punished.

The under-pressure Al-Dhakil gave the ball away on the right and it was all too easy for Spurs to find Maddison in space on the edge of the box, his curling finish leaving Trafford with no chance.

At the other end Foster raced on to a through-ball but Romero got a touch to his shot before Guglielmo Vicario touched it over.

Within minutes, Son put the game beyond Burnley. Solomon squared an inviting ball for him to fire in his second in the 63rd minute, and moments later he had the pace to get in behind the Burnley defence and collect Porro’s ball forward, beating Trafford to seal his hat-trick.

Brownhill slid in to get one back for Burnley in stoppage time but by then there was only half the Turf Moor crowd still on hand to see it.