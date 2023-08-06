Havertz, Haaland and how much added time? 5 things we learned from Wembley

Arsenal lifted the first silverware of the new season after beating treble winners Manchester City on penalties to take home the Community Shield.

Leandro Trossard’s deflected strike deep into stoppage time earned a 1-1 draw after Cole Palmer had put City in front.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what we learned from the Wembley clash on the eve of the new campaign.

The winner doesn’t take it all

While Arsenal will no doubt celebrate their success, the last three Community Shield winners have gone on to end the subsequent season empty-handed.

City have now lost this fixture for the past three years – beaten by Leicester and Liverpool before this loss to Arsenal.

However, Pep Guardiola’s men have gone on to win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and Champions League – not a bad ‘consolation’ prize.

Unlucky 13 for Haaland

City striker Erling Haaland managed just 13 touches before making way for goalscorer Palmer with 64 minutes gone.

The Norway international had a similar struggle in this fixture against Liverpool last season, having just signed for Guardiola’s side.

He did, however, go on to score 52 goals to fire City to the treble, so maybe he just needs to get warmed up.

On the cards

After refereeing guidelines changed ahead of the new campaign, Thomas Partey and Julian Alvarez were both cautioned for kicking the ball away.

Arsenal boss Arteta also fell foul of the law changes as, after gesticulating that Rodri should have been shown a yellow card for a foul, the Spaniard instead found his own name in referee Stuart Atwell’s book.

The alterations could see a few more cards shown in the opening weeks of the season as players – and managers – adjust.

Kai leads the line

Arsenal go into the season without Gabriel Jesus after the striker underwent minor knee surgery last week.

Eddie Nketiah filled the void and scored in the Emirates Cup friendly against Monaco last week, insisting afterwards he could step up as he did during Jesus’ three-month absence last season.

However, summer signing Kai Havertz was preferred to Nketiah at Wembley and the former Chelsea man showed why, linking up well and holding up play in a manner akin to Jesus, although he had at least one decent chance to put the Gunners ahead in the first half.

Times are changing

Another change being introduced this year is the increase in time added for stoppages at the end of both halves.

It was commonplace at the World Cup in Qatar and is also being seen at the Women’s World Cup, with the extra minutes only increasing the chance of even more drama.

Trossard’s leveller came in the 101st minute at Wembley, a nasty clash of heads between Partey and Kyle Walker extending the eight minutes that had initially been signalled, and it is unlikely to be the last time we see late heroics this season.