Hayden Hackney fires Middlesbrough to back-to-back league wins at West Brom

Hayden Hackney fired Middlesbrough to back-to-back league wins for the first time this season with a 1-0 victory over West Brom at The Hawthorns.

The first period was a half of very few chances but Alex Palmer twice denied the visitors from taking the lead with fine stops to efforts from Emmanuel Latte Lath and Finn Azaz.

Middlesbrough were looking to back up their 2-0 victory over Stoke on the weekend with another win over West Brom who started the night as league leaders.

Ben Doak, Latte Lath and Luke Ayling gave West Brom the warning signs before Hackney scored his second goal in as many games to grab all three points as the hosts slipped to a second straight defeat.

Referee David Webb’s first action was to pause proceedings in the seventh minute for assistant referee Rob Smith who received medical treatment before being taken off the field on a stretcher.

The away side came closest to opening the scoring after Azaz’s effort was parried by Palmer into the path of Riley McGree, only for him to sky it over the crossbar.

Boro were denied by Palmer again a couple of moments later – Ayling’s teasing cross found Latte Lath who directed his header towards the bottom corner which was palmed wide by the Baggies stopper.

West Brom had the majority of the ball through the half but took until the 40th minute to register their first attempt on target – Josh Maja picked up the ball inside the box and fed across to Jed Wallace who blasted straight at Seny Dieng.

A good opportunity fell for Wallace who curled an effort harmlessly wide, which summed up a first half which lacked any real sort of quality from either side.

The second half started in similar fashion to how the first finished with both sides failing to cause any sort of genuine threat in the final third.

There was a poignant moment in the 57th minute as both players and fans paused for a minute’s applause to remember West Brom fan Mark Townsend who died at Saturday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Middlesbrough were first to come close to an opener on the hour mark but Ayling was unable to direct Azaz’s corner the right side of the post.

Liverpool loanee Doak appeared most dangerous for the visitors and he looked to break the deadlock after he burst down the right but Palmer was on hand again to deny his one-on-one attempt.

The away side looked most likely to get the opener and Latte Lath jumped highest from the resulting corner which sailed wide of the post.

It seemed only a matter of time before Boro got their noses in front and they did just that in the 73rd minute.

Some neat build-up play between Doak and McGree helped fashion a chance for Hackney, who placed beautifully beyond Palmer from range.

Boro could have sealed all three points in the 90th minute as Neto Borges picked out substitute Delano Burgzorg who sliced wide from close range but the damage was already done to move Middlesbrough up into the play-off zone.