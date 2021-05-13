Hayden Mullins appointed Colchester boss on permanent basis
16:10pm, Thu 13 May 2021
Hayden Mullins has been appointed Colchester head coach on a permanent basis, the Sky Bet League Two club have announced.
Mullins took interim charge for the final eight games of the season and oversaw three wins, three draws and two defeats.
The 42-year-old began the 2020-21 campaign as Steve Ball’s assistant before his departure in February and remained in the role when Wayne Brown was in temporary charge during the intervening period.
The length of Mullins’ deal was not disclosed.