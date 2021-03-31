Hayden Mullins replaces Wayne Brown as Colchester boss

Colchester have sacked Wayne Brown and appointed Hayden Mullins in a bid to keep their Football League status in tact.

With the U’s four points above the drop zone in League Two with eight matches to go, the board has acted, removing Brown after just nine games.

Mullins, who was assistant to Brown, will step up until the end of the season, having been interim coach twice at Watford in recent times.

Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling said on the club’s official website: “With just eight games of the season remaining and Colchester United still embroiled in a battle to steer clear of the relegation zone, I have decided to make a very tough decision to change the first team head coach for the second time this season.

“Wayne Brown has given his all to lift the club away from danger but his hard work, positivity and enthusiasm have not been rewarded with the results he deserved and the club needed. I can’t allow those poor results to eat away at the team’s confidence to beat the drop, which despite our position remains high.

“I would like to thank Wayne personally for all of his hard work. He jumped in to help me out when I needed him to and I’m very disappointed that things have not worked out.

“I have asked Hayden Mullins to take over the reins until the end of the season and I am pleased to say that he has accepted the challenge.

“I will provide a further update on who will be assisting him once that has been determined but I will be looking for someone with good managerial experience to not only assist Hayden, but to also mentor him over those eight games. I feel this combination will give us the best chance of achieving all of our aims.

“I would like to make it very clear though that this is Hayden’s gig. He will be the first team head coach and it will be him that makes the final decisions regarding the team selection and tactics.”