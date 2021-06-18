Hayden White commits future to Walsall after signing fresh two-year deal

Walsall defender Hayden White has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

White, 26, made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Saddlers last season after joining from Mansfield in September 2020.

Walsall confirmed White’s new deal on their official website and the right-back said: “I’ve had long conversations with the gaffer and I think it’s a really exciting time with the way that the club is going now.

“You can see by the signings that we have made the direction that we are going in and it’s looking really positive.

“From the outside looking in, it’s definitely a club that you want to be at and like I said before, I am delighted to be back.”

Walsall finished 19th in Sky Bet League Two last season after manager Darrell Clarke left them in February to join Port Vale.

The Saddlers appointed former Bolton, Burnley, Portsmouth and West Ham midfielder Matthew Taylor as their permanent manager in May.

White’s new contract came shortly after the club signed midfielder Jack Earing, also on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old will join after the expiry of his contract at Halifax on July 1.

Earing told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to get the move over the line.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show what I can do.

“It’s a big club and I know (sporting director) Jamie Fullarton; he was a big part of me coming here.”

Earing follows the recent arrivals of Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie and Manny Monthe at the Banks’s Stadium.