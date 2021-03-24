Heart condition forces Barrow midfielder Lewis Hardcastle to retire
Barrow midfielder Lewis Hardcastle has been forced to retire from professional football at the age of 22 after tests revealed a heart condition, the League Two club has announced.
The problem was discovered when Hardcastle, who helped the Cumbrian side win promotion back to the Football League, underwent tests after becoming ill during the 1-0 defeat at Salford last month.
A statement on the club’s official website said: “Barrow AFC is saddened to announce the retirement from professional football of Lewis Hardcastle.
“Following the diagnosis of his condition, Lewis underwent a procedure to treat it. However, after further consultations with cardiologists, he has received medical advice which has, devastatingly, left him unable to continue his career.”