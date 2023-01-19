Robbie Neilson has received a touchline ban (Andrew Milligan/PA)
19 January 2023

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson handed two-match ban for dismissal against St Mirren

By NewsChain Sport
19 January 2023

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson will have to sit in the Easter Road stand for Sunday’s Scottish Cup derby against Hibernian.

Neilson has picked up a two-match ban as a result of his dismissal in his team’s 1-0 victory over St Mirren last Friday.

The 42-year-old has accepted the offer of a one-match ban after being charged with misconduct by the Scottish Football Association.

The former Hearts, Dundee United and Leicester defender also received an automatic one-match ban after picking up four yellow cards.

Neilson was booked for dissent by referee David Munro and later received a second yellow card seconds after appealing for a handball decision and delaying the return of the ball to Saints defender Declan Gallagher.

The Tynecastle boss will also be banned from the touchline for the cinch Premiership contest at Livingston on January 29.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister

world news

Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front leads 2023 Bafta nominations

news

Elon Musk depicted as both liar and visionary in Tesla tweet trial

news