22 October 2021

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has a full-strength squad to take on Dundee

By NewsChain Sport
22 October 2021

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson again has a full-strength squad as his side bid to go top of the cinch Premiership against Dundee at Tynecastle.

Neilson has not found room for midfielders Jamie Walker and Aaron McEneff in his recent match-day squads.

The Hearts boss will serve the first game of a three-match touchline ban.

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne drops out after being carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury during last weekend’s victory over Aberdeen.

Manager James McPake has Liam Fontaine, Paul McGowan and goalkeeper Ian Lawlor back in his squad but is still missing one player through Covid-19 issues.

Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

