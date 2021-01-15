Hearts midfielder Olly Lee set for third loan spell at Gillingham
Hearts midfielder Olly Lee has joined Sky Bet League One side Gillingham on loan for the rest of the season.
Lee, who is the son of former Newcastle and England midfielder Rob Lee, enjoyed a brief loan spell at the Priestfield Stadium in 2012 and another between August 2019 and July 2020.
Gills manager Steve Evans said: “I am delighted to bring back a player who was outstanding for us last season.
“Olly is a top-class player, a brilliant professional and brings some class to our attacking play.
“The lad had numerous options in League One but when I rang him he made it clear if we could agree loan terms with Hearts, we would be his first choice.”