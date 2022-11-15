15 November 2022

Hearts reveal £3million operational profit

By NewsChain Sport
15 November 2022

Hearts have posted an operational profit of £3million following the publication of their 2021-22 accounts.

The Tynecastle club declared growth “in all aspects of its operation” after returning to “pre-pandemic levels of financial strength”.

The Jambos’ finances were bolstered by a strong year on the pitch as Robbie Neilson’s side followed up promotion from the Championship in 2021 by finishing third in their first season back in the cinch Premiership while also reaching the Scottish Cup final.

The club enjoyed record retail and hospitality sales, combined with significant gate receipt income and continued partnership and sponsorship support, ensuring a £6.9m year-on-year increase in turnover to £14.6m.

Operating costs increased 60 per cent year-on-year, partly due to the cost of living increase.

The Edinburgh club were also boosted by player sales and ongoing support from benefactors, with profit before tax of £1.7m reported for the financial year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

England’s World Cup flight crew abandon gender-neutral uniforms to ensure 'safety of staff'

news

Meghan faces ‘demonisation’ in the media, actress Jameela Jamil says

world news

King Charles celebrates 74th birthday with new role as Ranger of Windsor Great Park, just like his father

news