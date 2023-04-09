09 April 2023

Hearts sack Robbie Neilson

Hearts have sacked manager Robbie Neilson.

The 42-year-old came under criticism from supporters after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by St Mirren, a fifth consecutive loss.

The setback saw Hearts slip down to fourth place in the cinch Premiership.

A club statement read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club can confirm that it has parted company with manager Robbie Neilson.

“Robbie has been a key part of the club’s ascent back to the upper echelons of Scottish football, delivering another Championship title, a third place finish, two Scottish Cup finals and European group stage football in the process.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to reach, and we would like to thank Robbie for all of his efforts.

“A full statement from the board of directors will be released in due course. No further comment will be made today.”

