Hearts sack Steven Naismith after eight-match losing run

Hearts have sacked head coach Steven Naismith before claiming there was little evidence of him lifting the club out of a run of eight consecutive defeats.

Naismith led Hearts to third place in the William Hill Premiership in his only full season in charge but he will not be in the dugout when they open their UEFA Conference League group campaign against Dinamo Minsk on October 3.

A 2-1 defeat by St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday left Hearts bottom of the table with one point from six matches.

Hearts, who handed Naismith a contract extension until 2026 just last month, have also sacked assistant coaches Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy.

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay said in a statement: “I’d like to firstly thank Steven, Gordon and Frankie for all their efforts over the past year and a half. They worked tirelessly in their roles and without them we would not have enjoyed the successes of last season.

“However, things can change quickly, particularly in football, and it has been clear for all to see that things are not working this season.

“Results and performances have fallen below the standards expected at this football club and, unfortunately, there is little evidence of any potential upturn in fortunes.

“With our UEFA Conference League campaign about to commence, and the spotlight on our league position, we cannot afford to stand still.

“That is why we, as a board of directors, have made the difficult decision to part ways with the management team, who go with our thanks and best wishes.

“We will update supporters shortly about next steps in both the short and long term but for now, the club shall be making no further comment at this time.”

Hearts started the season with a goalless home draw against Rangers but then lost to Dundee, Motherwell, Dundee United, Celtic and St Mirren in the league, Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup, and home and away against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League play-offs.

Speaking after the game in Paisley on Saturday, Naismith appeared to realise that the writing was on the wall for his job.

“I’m realistic to understand that the more games we pass, the more pressure builds,” he said.

“It will be what it’ll be. The one thing I’ve felt my whole time at the club as a player, as a coach and as a manager, is that the board are realistic, they’re sensible, they understand it. They make good decisions, in my opinion.”

Naismith pointed to conceding soft goals and failing to execute chances as the problems this season and said: “I love the job. I love the challenge. I love the intensity. I love the pressure that comes with it.”

The 38-year-old, who stepped up from his role as Hearts B coach when Robbie Neilson was sacked, added: “I understand the pressures and the consequences that come with that. But I still have full belief, if I’m honest.”

Hearts host Ross County on Saturday in the Premiership.