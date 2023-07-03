03 July 2023

Hearts to take on Leeds in pre-season friendly clash

By NewsChain Sport
03 July 2023

Hearts will face Leeds in a pre-season friendly at Tynecastle as final preparation for the new season.

The Gorgie outfit will welcome the Sky Bet Championship side to Edinburgh on Sunday, July 30 in a 3pm kick-off.

It will be the first time the two clubs have met since a goalless draw in a friendly match at Tynecastle in August 1983 where the home side featured the likes of Henry Smith, Sandy Jardine, Gary Mackay and John Robertson in their line-up.

Although Hearts will announce more pre-season games in due course, the visit of Leeds will be the last chance for Jambos fans to see their favourites ahead of the start of a domestic and European campaign in August.

Steven Naismith’s side begin their cinch Premiership campaign with a trip to St Johnstone on August 5.

Hearts face Plymouth at their Spanish training camp on July 6 before taking on Dunfermline in another friendly match at East End Park three days later.

