Hector Kyprianou signs two-year extension with Leyton Orient
13:14pm, Sat 03 Apr 2021
Orient midfielder Hector Kyprianou has signed a two-year contract extension with the League Two club.
The 19-year-old joined the O’s academy at 14 and has progressed to Orient’s first team as well as earning under-21 honours with Cyprus.
“It’s an amazing feeling, to finally break through and have the journey I have had is amazing,” Kyprianou told the club website.
“I’ve grown not only as a player but as a man; the club have shaped me into the person I am today, so now I think it’s time for me to give back to the club and the fans.
‘“I want to help us come successful on the pitch – I know it’s a common goal between players, staff and the board.”