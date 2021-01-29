Henri Lansbury agrees deal with Bristol City
Henri Lansbury has joined Bristol City following his departure from Aston Villa.
Villa announced that the former Nottingham Forest midfielder had left the club by mutual consent on Friday evening.
And 30-year-old Lansbury wasted little time in securing a new club, joining the Robins as a free agent until the end of the season.
Head coach Dean Holden told City’s official website: “Henri will add to the group both on and off the pitch.
“He’s a fantastic character, someone I’ve always admired for the way he plays the game. He’s a fantastic passer of the ball, and he can create and score goals too.”