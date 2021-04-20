Henri Lansbury free to face Wycombe after red card overturned

Henri Lansbury in action for Bristol, City (PA Wire)
Tue 20 Apr 2021
Henri Lansbury is available for Bristol City’s clash with Wycombe on Wednesday evening following a successful appeal against a one-match ban.

Midfielder Lansbury was sent off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday after he was adjudged to have handled a Callum Paterson shot in the penalty area.

Replays showed the ball clipped the crossbar and a claim of wrongful dismissal was successful.

A statement from the Robins said: “Video shows the trajectory of the ball following the impact could only be achieved by hitting the hard metal surface of the crossbar, a sound heard by players in the immediate vicinity.

“The club would like to thank the independent regulatory commission for their willingness to deal with the matter so swiftly.”

