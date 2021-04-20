Henri Lansbury free to face Wycombe after red card overturned
10:23am, Tue 20 Apr 2021
Henri Lansbury is available for Bristol City’s clash with Wycombe on Wednesday evening following a successful appeal against a one-match ban.
Midfielder Lansbury was sent off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday after he was adjudged to have handled a Callum Paterson shot in the penalty area.
Replays showed the ball clipped the crossbar and a claim of wrongful dismissal was successful.
A statement from the Robins said: “Video shows the trajectory of the ball following the impact could only be achieved by hitting the hard metal surface of the crossbar, a sound heard by players in the immediate vicinity.
“The club would like to thank the independent regulatory commission for their willingness to deal with the matter so swiftly.”