Henry Sandat heads first-half winner as Wealdstone defeat Fylde
Henry Sandat’s first-half strike proved enough to earn Wealdstone a 1-0 victory over Fylde.
The Stones took the lead in the 19th minute when the Hull loanee opened his Wealdstone account with a header.
Brentford loanee Ben Winterbottom made several good stops to keep the visitors in contention in the second half.
The hosts might have wanted more after their 50th-minute penalty shout for handball went ignored, but staved off the Fylde threat to secure all three points for the first time this term.
