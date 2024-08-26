26 August 2024

Henry Sandat heads first-half winner as Wealdstone defeat Fylde

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2024

Henry Sandat’s first-half strike proved enough to earn Wealdstone a 1-0 victory over Fylde.

The Stones took the lead in the 19th minute when the Hull loanee opened his Wealdstone account with a header.

Brentford loanee Ben Winterbottom made several good stops to keep the visitors in contention in the second half.

The hosts might have wanted more after their 50th-minute penalty shout for handball went ignored, but staved off the Fylde threat to secure all three points for the first time this term.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

More than 200 firefighters tackle massive blaze in East London

news

Bank Holiday Monday promises sunshine across the UK

news

Woman, 32, critical in hospital after three stabbings at Notting Hill Carnival

news