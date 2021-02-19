Heung-min Son on his ‘close relationship’ with Gareth Bale
Heung-min Son and Gareth Bale both got on the scoresheet as Tottenham ran out 4-1 winners against Wolfsberger AC in the first leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie.
In his post-match interview, Son spoke of the connection he has with Bale who also assisted the Korean star for Spurs' first goal on the night.
Sign up to our newsletter
“I have a really close relationship with him,” Son said after the victory in Hungary.
“I’m very happy he’s getting game-time and scored a goal and got an assist. I really enjoy playing with him.”
Bale, meanwhile, was delighted to get among the goals amid a largely frustrating second spell at Spurs which has seen him struggle to make an impact in Mourinho’s squad.
“We had the mindset of coming to score as many goals as we could and get some confidence,” he said.
“Obviously we haven’t won many lately so it’s important to get a win to breed confidence. Hopefully, this is the start of a good run. It was good [to score]. I just chopped inside and hit it. It’s nice to get on the scoresheet to help the team.”