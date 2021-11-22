Hibernian frustrated over their ticket allocation for Premier Sports Cup final

Hibernian have expressed frustration over their ticket allocation for the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic.

The Easter Road club have been given just 17,500 briefs for next month’s showpiece match, which is just more than one third of Hampden’s 51,000 capacity.

Although Hibs took less than 10,000 supporters to Sunday’s semi-final against Rangers, the Edinburgh club feel that their attendance at previous finals should have been taken into consideration and that they ought to have been given a 50/50 split of tickets.

A statement on Hibs’ website read: “As a club, we had a number of long and intense discussions with the SPFL fighting for an even split of tickets with Celtic for the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park, knowing our history of selling out tickets for cup finals and for sporting integrity.

“However, they have come to the decision that we will have an allocation of approximately 17,500 tickets for the match. A decision that we are incredibly frustrated about. We made our thoughts very clear.”

Hibs are, however, satisfied that the SPFL accepted their request for an earlier kick-off time for the final on Sunday, December 19.

The statement added: “On a positive note, we are pleased that the kick-off time has been scheduled for 15:00. We asked for this to be moved forward from the planned time of 16:00 to help our supporters with travel to and from Hampden.

“On top of that, we are also happy that our thoughts were listened to regarding concession prices for our supporters in all areas.”