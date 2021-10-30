Hibernian insist they followed correct protocols as Ross County trip called off

Hibernian insisted they had followed all the correct protocols after a Covid-19 outbreak forced the postponement of their clash with Ross County in Dingwall.

However, County declared themselves “extremely disappointed” with the situation after the cinch Premiership encounter was called off a little over three hours before kick-off.

Hibs said in a statement: “Two first team players have tested positive in the latest round of testing this morning. They have been in close contact to a number of other players in the squad that travelled to Dingwall.

“We have taken all appropriate precautions including transporting the squad on two coaches, however in-line with SPFL regulations and guidance, we have no other alternative than to postpone the fixture due to the number of players affected making us unable to field a team.

“The individuals will not be named due to medical confidentiality and those affected will now self-isolate in-line with the protocol.

“The safety of players and staff is absolutely paramount, and after discussions with the SPFL and Ross County, the match will be postponed as we follow Covid-19 regulations.

“We will contact supporters who have tickets for the match at Ross County in due course and apologise for any inconvenience caused for those travelling.”

After receiving messages from supporters who had either arrived in Dingwall or were well on in their three-and-a-half-hour journeys, Hibs replied on Twitter: “The team travelled yesterday (Friday) and have been testing every day as a protocol.

“It was only after this morning’s testing that positive tests were returned, with the squad already north as we prepared for the game. Safe travels to the Hibees currently heading back down the road.”

County had two Premier Sports Cup ties postponed in July because of their own coronavirus issues and were effectively eliminated from the tournament after being consigned to two 3-0 defeats.

However, there is no automatic forfeit for league games postponed under such circumstances and all games that fell to the virus last season were ultimately replayed.

The Dingwall club said in a statement: “Ross County are extremely disappointed with this situation and apologise to all home and away supporters & staff travelling to this fixture as a result of this decision which is entirely due to circumstances beyond our control.”

County had been going into the game on the back of a 5-0 victory at Dundee, their first league win of the season, while Hibs have lost their last four matches.

League officials are set to look into the circumstances behind the postponement.

An SPFL spokesman said: “After reviewing the information provided by Hibernian, Saturday’s match between Ross County and Hibernian has been postponed and a further update will be provided in due course.”