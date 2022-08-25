Hibernian looking to keep striker Christian Doidge – Jamie McAllister

Jamie McAllister expects Christian Doidge still to be a Hibernian player when the transfer window closes next Thursday.

The 30-year-old striker hit double figures in both of his first two seasons at Easter Road but is currently battling to regain his status as a regular starter after being hindered by injury and illness for much of the past year.

Doidge has been linked with Dundee and former club Forest Green in recent months, but assistant boss McAllister assured the striker that he and recently-appointed manager Lee Johnson view him as a part of their plans.

“I think Christian’s been brilliant since we came in,” said McAllister. “He’s had a really good pre-season.

“He’s a player we like. He gives us something we don’t have and he’s an experienced player with good quality.”

Another Hibs attacker striving to make his presence felt in the early months of the season is Momodou Bojang. The 21-year-old Gambian joined the Easter Road club in June on loan from Rainbow FC in his homeland but has so far been restricted to just four late substitute outings.

“It’s a big adjustment for him with where he’s come from,” said McAllister when asked about Bojang’s progress. “It will take him time to settle but you can see in training what he’s got and flashes of what he can bring.

“It will just take time for him to get used to the style of football and the tactics we want to implement.”

There has already been a big turnover of players at Hibs this summer, and McAllister admits there could be more new arrivals over the next week.

“We’ll wait and see,” he said. “We’re always looking to add to the squad and improve the squad.

“If we can get one or two in, then great but if not we’re more than happy with what we’ve got.”