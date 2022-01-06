Hibernian sign Harry Clarke and Ewan Henderson on loan deals

Hibernian have made it three signings in two days by wrapping up deals for Harry Clarke and Ewan Henderson.

Arsenal defender Clarke has agreed an 18-month loan after the Gunners cut short his temporary stint with Ross County, although the Premier League club can also recall the versatile player in the summer or next January.

The 20-year-old right-back scored three goals in 17 appearances for County and played 35 times during a previous loan spell with Oldham.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney said: “Harry has very good technical attributes in both attacking and defensive actions and I’m really pleased we’ve been able to secure him for the club.

“He will bring an exciting energy and speed in both areas and I have no doubt he’ll be a big asset for us going forward.”

Henderson earlier declared his former Celtic development squad coach Maloney the key draw in joining from Parkhead, initially on loan before he is due to sign a three-year deal in the summer.

Henderson first learned about the Edinburgh club’s interest after netting his first Celtic goal, against Real Betis on December 9.

The 21-year-old told Hibs TV: “My agent phoned me that night and said Hibs are interested. Obviously the manager wasn’t announced then and I said I would need to wait and see who the manager was.

“As soon as I saw it was Shaun Maloney, I said ‘one million per cent, let’s get this done’.

“Shaun is a big influence in why I have chosen Hibs. When I worked under him at Celtic, he was a top manager. He made me a better player.

“He was unbelievable. He was a big influence on my career at the age of 18.

“The way he sees football, it made me look at football in a completely different way than I did before. He was a big reason that I made the step up to the Celtic first team.”

Henderson played 12 first-team games for Celtic but the Europa League tie against Real Betis was his only appearance under Ange Postecoglou. He has also featured for Dunfermline and Ross County during loan spells.

Maloney said: “Ewan is an extremely talented player. He has superb awareness and vision, he’s creative and will provide assists.”

The Scotland Under-21 international follows his brother Liam Henderson in moving from Celtic to Hibs.

The now Empoli midfielder set up the winner in Hibs’ 2016 Scottish Cup final triumph and encouraged his younger brother to move to Easter Road despite interest from Italian clubs.

The Hibs newcomer, whose father Nicky Henderson played for the likes of Falkirk and Partick Thistle, said: “Hibs is just the perfect place for me, it’s a massive club, the fanbase is unbelievable.

“Obviously I was there in 2016 when Hibs won the Scottish Cup, so I know how much it means to the fans.

“It was an amazing day for the family. My granddad is a Hibs supporter and my dad supported Hibs when he was younger.

“For all the Hibs fans and for the family and everyone who knows Liam it was an unbelievable day that I will never forget.

“I have been face-timing Liam every day, he just said the best place to be is Hibs.”

Henderson and Clarke arrived the day after 19-year-old Norwegian striker Elias Melkersen and the glut of arrivals has allowed Hibs to agree a deal for Jamie Gullan to join Raith Rovers.

The 22-year-old, who has already netted 14 times for the Fifers during several loan spells, has signed a contract until 2024.