Hibernian sign teenage defender Allan Delferriere from Standard Liege
Hibernian have signed 19-year-old Belgian defender Allan Delferriere from Standard Liege.
Delferriere will initially join up with Hibs’ development squad but has signed a deal until 2024 with the club holding a one-year extension option.
The versatile player, who can play at right-back or midfield, made one first-team appearance for Standard Liege and spent the first half of this season on loan with MVV Maastricht in the second tier of Dutch football.
