Hibernian welcome back Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Murphy for semi-final

Kevin Nisbet
Kevin Nisbet (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:22pm, Fri 07 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Hibernian have Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Murphy back in their squad for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United.

Nisbet is back after missing one game with an ankle issue while Murphy returns after a hamstring injury.

Alex Gogic is suspended following his late red card in the quarter-final against Motherwell while Chris Cadden (back) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out.

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon reported no fresh injuries for the Hampden encounter.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is out for the rest of the season with a broken wrist.

Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Dundee Utd

Preview

PA