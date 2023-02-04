Hibernian win at St Mirren thanks to late Elie Youan strike

Elie Youan’s second-half goal earned Hibernian a 1-0 victory away to St Mirren.

The forward struck 13 minutes from time to settle a game that struggled to get into any kind of rhythm.

In doing so Lee Johnson’s men became the first team to win at the SMISA Stadium since Motherwell on the opening day of the league season.

Hibs also moved above Saints into fifth place in the cinch Premiership table.

The Paisley side stuck with the same starting line-up that defeated Aberdeen in midweek, while Hibs made two changes from the team that drew with Ross County.

Out went the injured Kevin Nisbet and Chris Cadden, with Harry McKirdy and CJ Egan-Riley taking their places. Lewis Stevenson made his 450th league appearance, a new club record.

But McKirdy did not last long, substituted in the 18th minute after seeming to turn his ankle.

It was the visitors who started the stronger and Josh Campbell fired in a flashing effort that was deflected for a corner before the same player saw a goalbound drive blocked not long after.

Saints responded with a hopeful Mark O’Hara volley that went well wide as both teams struggled to come to terms with the blustery conditions.

Hibs were presented with a free-kick just outside the box after Aiden McGeady was upended by Scott Tanser. The winger took it himself and sent his effort only narrowly off target with Saints goalkeeper Trevor Carson struggling to get across to cover.

Curtis Main then had his team’s first effort on goal, a fierce drive that was well kept out by David Marshall, before wasting a better opportunity by lashing it high over the bar from a promising position.

St Mirren had the first chance of the second half but Greg Kiltie’s effort lacked the venom to trouble Marshall, with Hibs’ Egan-Riley volleying wide at the other end from a free-kick nodded down to him by Paul Hanlon.

Tanser then tried an ambitious overhead kick from O’Hara’s cross but it flew well wide of the far post.

At the other end another acrobatic effort from Youan also failed to hit the target before a sliding effort from Mathew Hoppe lacked the pace to beat Carson.

But Hibs did make the breakthrough 13 minutes from time. Ewan Henderson’s cross from the right went all the way through to Youan who beat his man before firing past Carson via the inside of the post.