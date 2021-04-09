Hibs boss Jack Ross ready to embrace challenge if key players are sold in summer

Hibernian boss Jack Ross admits he enjoys the problem-solving aspect of his job after owner Ron Gordon conceded earlier in the week that one of his key players could be sold this summer.

Birmingham reportedly had several bids for striker Kevin Nesbit turned down in January and defender Ryan Porteous was the subject of interest from Millwall, while this week 18-year-old defender Josh Doig was reported to be on Leicester’s radar.

Ross acknowledges that, for many clubs, having to sell your best players is part and parcel of the business, and he says he likes trying to find solutions to the challenges that poses.

Ahead of the trip to play champions Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, the Hibs manager said: “We have plans in place for all scenarios.

“The ideal scenario is your squad remains intact and you look to where you need to add and strengthen if you lose one, two or three players, whatever it may be.

“Ron is aware of my standing on things, that I will adapt to whatever situation I am in.

“Even in January, there was no pressure from me on him not to sell any of the players because I understood the challenges the club faced financially in recent times and the need to always have a plan, and I believe that at one point you need to sell really good players for a certain value.

“My job, if you like, is try to solve the problem at all times

“Thankfully I didn’t have that problem in January but it may be that the summer is the time to maximise the value in certain players.

“If that is the case, we adapt and move on accordingly.

“As I said, the squad remaining intact is the ideal scenario but it very rarely pans out like that.

“People talk about philosophies and approaches in management. The truth is, unless you are very fortunate and are at a club that is incredibly wealthy you have to be able to adjust accordingly.

“The problem-solving aspect is something I enjoy, trying to find solution to problems, challenges and puzzles.”

Doig was candid when addressing the speculation, saying: “It is obviously exciting. The first I seen of it was when my dad showed me on Twitter.

“I can’t focus on that too much, we need to focus on the game on Sunday.

“But it is exciting and it is a confidence boost for myself when a big club like that seem to be interested.

“What’s for me won’t go by me, I have always said that.

“I am not looking ahead to the summer, I have been just focusing on the games.”