High-flying Forest Green sweep aside Carlisle

Forest Green Rovers’ Jamille Matt during the Sky Bet League Two match at the One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Picture date: Tuesday March 23, 2021. (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:43pm, Sat 02 Oct 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

League two leaders Forest Green extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a fine 2-0 away win over struggling Carlisle

Goals from Jamille Matt and Nicky Cadden did the damage as Rovers proved too strong for the Cumbrians.

Jamaican striker Matt fired the visitors into a deserved lead in the 29th minute with his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

Ben Stevenson’s corner avoided everyone and Matt was waiting to fire home at the back post with a sweet finish.

And it got even better for high-flying Rovers just three minutes later as Cadden pounced to double the lead, the Scottish midfielder picking out the bottom right corner with a stunning strike.

Carlisle had chances of their own but lacked a killer instinct and have now not won in their last four league outings.

Brennan Dickenson shot agonisingly wide and Gime Toure wasted excellent chances as the home side’s struggles continued.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA