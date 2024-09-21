21 September 2024

High-flying York held away to Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
21 September 2024

York slipped off the top of the National League table after a goalless draw against Aldershot.

The hosts, who saw Ollie Harfield carried off early on after suffering an injury, almost benefited from a defensive mix-up in the 21st minute but Josh Barrett hit the bar from long range.

Barrett was then played in by Theo Widdrington and rounded York keeper Rory Watson but could only hit his shot wide.

At the other end, two fine saves from Marcus Dewhurst kept out York, who now sit behind Forest Green on goal difference.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Keir Starmer defends his football ticket freebies, saying it saves taxpayers' money

news

Huge penguin chick at Australian aquarium becomes social media sensation

world news

Multiple women accuse former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed of rape and sexual assault

news