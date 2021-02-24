Hip injury rules James Maddison out of Europa League clash with Slavia Prague

James Maddison is out of Leicester’s Europa League last-32 clash with Slavia Prague.

The midfielder has a hip problem after coming off in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa. The England international had surgery on his hip last July and will sit out the second leg with the tie level at 0-0.

James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring) and Wesley Fofana (hamstring) also remain sidelined, with Kelechi Iheanacho banned.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Daley-Campbell, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Castagne, Pereira, Choudhury, Tielemans, Ndidi, Tavares, Amartey, Mendy, Albrighton, Barnes, Under, Perez, Vardy.

