History maker Rebecca Welch retires as referee for managerial role within PGMOL

Rebecca Welch has announced her retirement as a referee to take up a managerial role within Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

Welch, 40, who made history by becoming the first woman to referee Premier League and English Football League fixtures, will become manager of the Select Group Women’s Professional Game (SGWPG).

Her new role with SGWPG will be to support and develop Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship officials.

Welch said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the support, guidance and opportunities I’ve been given during an unforgettable time on the field.

“I’ve loved working alongside some great people and officials from all over the world – refereeing has given me so much including many amazing memories and I hope to continue to see more youngsters take advantage of the growing opportunities which are there for everyone.

She added: “I’m now excited by my new challenge and giving back to the game I love in a new capacity.

“There’s a real focus on the pathway and development at PGMOL and, alongside a great team already in place, I’m eager to help drive that culture of high-performance, offering my experience and support in developing officials within the women’s game.”

Welch, who started out as a referee in 2010 alongside her career in the NHS, became a full-time match official in 2019 and in 2021 she was the first woman to referee an EFL match when taking charge of Harrogate versus Port Vale in League Two.

She went on to referee matches in the Championship and the third round of the men’s FA Cup and in December 2023 she became the Premier League’s first female referee in Fulham’s 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Craven Cottage.

Welch, who also oversaw the Women’s FA Cup final in both 2017 and 2020, was on the FIFA International List of Match Officials from 2015 and officiated at the 2022 Women’s Euros and the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

She also took charge of last season’s Women’s Champions League final and concluded the final game of her career as fourth official in the Paris 2024 Olympics women’s gold medal match.

PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb added: “Rebecca has been a pioneering figure within refereeing, consistently breaking barriers and achieving great things in England.

“She has also done us proud on the international stage when representing PGMOL and The FA at major tournaments, including the recent Olympics.

“We’re thrilled to have her as part of our team of support staff and we’re confident that her contributions will continue to be hugely significant.”