Holders Barcelona to face seven-times winners Lyon in Champions League final
Barcelona will defend their Women’s Champions League title against seven-time winners Lyon after the French side beat compatriots Paris St Germain 2-1 in their semi-final second leg.
The holders progressed 5-3 on aggregate despite a 2-0 defeat at Wolfsburg on Saturday, when Tabea Wassmuth and Jill Roord scored for the German league leaders.
The other semi-final was more finely-poised after Lyon’s 3-2 win at home in the first leg.
Norwegian Ada Hegerberg, the competition’s all-time leading scorer, scored in the 14th minute to tip the second leg in Lyon’s favour.
Hegerberg was denied a second by VAR shortly after the interval and PSG responded with an equaliser on the night from Marie-Antoinette Katoto.
But Wendie Renard’s header seven minutes from time secured Lyon a 5-3 aggregate success and a date in Turin next month.
The French club had won five Champions League titles in a row before Barcelona ended their run last season and have featured in nine of the last 12 finals.
