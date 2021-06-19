Holland forward Memphis Depay to join Barcelona on free transfer

Holland forward Memphis Depay
Holland forward Memphis Depay (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:11pm, Sat 19 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Barcelona have announced Holland forward Memphis Depay will join the club on a free transfer after his contract expires with Lyon at the end of the month.

Depay, 27, has agreed a two-year deal, with the former Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven man set to link up again with former Oranje boss Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp.

A statement on the LaLiga club’s website read: “Barcelona and Memphis Depay have reached an agreement for the player to join the club once his contract with Olympique Lyonnais is at an end.

“The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season.”

Depay, who is with the Dutch squad at Euro 2020 and scored a penalty in the Group C win over Austria, becomes Barcelona’s third free transfer signing of the summer following the arrival of Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barcelona

PA