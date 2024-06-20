20 June 2024

How England rated after draw with Denmark in Frankfurt

England were jeered off as they missed the opportunity to seal their place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 with a game to spare – labouring to a 1-1 draw against Denmark in Frankfurt.

Having beaten Serbia in their opening encounter, victory at the Deutsche Bank Arena would have seen England guaranteed to top Group C but they fell short as Harry Kane’s opener was cancelled out by a long-range Morten Hjulmand effort.

Here, the PA news agency rates Gareth Southgate’s players following a frustrating evening.

Jordan Pickford: No chance with Denmark’s equaliser but looked shaky at times when England were under pressure. 5 (out of 10)

Kyle Walker: Was slipping on the poor pitch before changing boots and it did the trick as a burst of pace saw him nip in to set up England’s opening goal. 6

Marc Guehi: Another commanding performance as he continues to show he is more than comfortable at the highest level. 7

John Stones: Forming a decent partnership with Guehi but a couple of miscommunications with Pickford. 6

Kieran Trippier: Gives his all at left-back but England will be a much more balanced outfit if and when Luke Shaw can be involved. 6

Declan Rice: Another who seemed to struggle with the pitch and not his usual commanding best in the middle of the park. 5

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Still learning his midfield role on the job – but a major tournament is not the place for it and struggled again. 4

Phil Foden: All over the pitch and grew increasingly determined to make an impact, hit the post just before the hour but was soon taken off. 6

Jude Bellingham: Not at his marauding best and was on the periphery for much of the second half. 5

Bukayo Saka: Not as much as a threat as he would normally pose and one of many seemingly struggling with fitness. 5

Harry Kane: Off the mark for the tournament but after breaking the deadlock endured another frustrating evening before being replaced. 6

Substitutes

Conor Gallagher (for Alexander-Arnold, 54): Added much-needed bite into England’s midfield to stake a claim for starting from now on. 6Jarrod Bowen (for Foden, 69): Flitted in and out of the game from the right. 5Eberechi Eze (for Saka, 69): A more natural fit on England’s left but had no opportunity to show what he can really do. 5Ollie Watkins (for Kane, 70): Some probing runs as his more direct approach caused more issues than Kane managed. 6

