How England’s 2006 World Cup squad fare in management as John Terry eyes top job

John Terry has left his role as assistant manager of Aston Villa after three years on Dean Smith’s coaching team.

The former Chelsea captain becomes the latest member of England’s 2006 World Cup squad to turn his attention to a career in management.

Here, the PA news agency’s Rebecca Johnson takes a look at how other members of that squad have fared.

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard made a return to Chelsea as manager (Andy Rain/PA) (PA Wire)

The former Chelsea midfielder began his managerial career at Derby in 2018 and had a successful season with the Rams, leading them to the Championship play-offs but they were beaten 2-1 in the final by Aston Villa. Lampard then returned to his and Terry’s old stomping ground, becoming Chelsea manager in July 2019 and guiding them to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League in the 2019/20 season. But he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel midway through the 20/21 season after a poor run of form.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney stepped up to management with Derby (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Just months after his former England team-mate Lampard left Derby, Rooney signed for the club and eventually became player/manager after Phillip Cocu was sacked by the Rams. The former Manchester United and Everton striker became Derby boss on a full-time basis at the start of the 2020/21 season, ending his playing career and steered the Rams to safety by the narrowest of margins, drawing 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day to stay up by just a point.

Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell started his managerial career at the bottom of the Football League ladder (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

Campbell began his managerial career at League Two Macclesfield in November 2018 and helped the club maintain their Football League status. After eight months in charge, the former Spurs and Arsenal centre-half left by mutual consent and supported a HMRC winding-up order against the club, claiming he was owed more than £180,000. He was appointed Southend manager in October 2019, but left Roots Hall in June 2020 after the club were relegated to League Two on a points-per-game basis due to disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard led Rangers to the SPL title last season (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool legend Gerrard began his coaching career with his hometown club before moving to Scotland to take over as Rangers manager in 2018. He has enjoyed one of the most successful managerial careers from the England class of 2006 as he enjoyed a record-breaking season last year, finishing the Scottish Premier League season unbeaten to claim the title by 25 points from arch-rivals Celtic.

Gary Neville

Gary Neville had a brief stint in Spain with Valencia (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

After finishing his career at Manchester United, where he made over 600 appearances for the Red Devils, Neville has become better known as a TV pundit. But the former right-back did try his hand in the dugout with a short but unsuccessful spell at Valencia. He only managed to take 14 points from 16 league games and suffered a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona.