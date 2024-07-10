How England’s players rated during Euro 2024 semi-final win over Netherlands

Ollie Watkins hit a last-gasp winner to send England into the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Gareth Southgate’s side fought back from conceding an early goal to beat the Netherlands 2-1 and secure back to back European Championship final appearances.

Here, the PA news agency rates the performances of the England players in Dortmund.

Jordan Pickford: Could do nothing to keep out Xavi Simons’ early strike but saved well from Merseyside rival Virgil van Dijk. 7 (out of 10)

Kyle Walker: Such an experienced campaigner for club and country and used his pace to make some vital interceptions. 7

John Stones: Looked more comfortable in possession than in previous games and has quickly formed a fine bond with his new centre-back partner Marc Guehi. 7

Marc Guehi: Recalled immediately following his one-match ban in a show of faith from Southgate and was again brilliant in defence. 7

Bukayo Saka: Thought he had given England the lead only to see his effort ruled out for offside and was one of several England players to seemingly lose energy as the game progressed. 7

Declan Rice: Slipped at an inopportune time to allow Simons in for the opener but covered every blade of grass to make amends. 6

Kobbie Mainoo: Another commanding midfield display from the Manchester United teenager, again belying his age and experience to shine for England. 7

Kieran Trippier: Once again given the nod at left wing-back but has never truly grown into the role at the tournament and was not a surprise to see him replaced at half-time. 5

Jude Bellingham: A strangely subdued performance from the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder. 5

Phil Foden: Was a livewire in the first half, seeing an effort cleared off the line and hitting the post but faded fast after the interval. 7

Harry Kane: Dusted himself off to slam home a contentious penalty he had won but again looked a yard off the pace. 6

Substitutes

Luke Shaw (for Trippier, 46): Gives England so much more balance to their team and will now surely be in the running to start the final. 7

Ollie Watkins (for Kane, 81): A brilliant finish to send England into a second consecutive Euros final. 7

Cole Palmer (for Foden, 81): Provided a perfect pass in to Watkins for the winning goal. 7

Ezri Konsa (for Saka, 90): On to run down the clock after Watkins’ heroics. n/a

Conor Gallagher (for Mainoo, 90): Another late change. n/a