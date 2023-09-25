How Liverpool players rated in West Ham win PLUS more football headlines

Liverpool secured their fifth consecutive Premier League win, defeating West Ham United 3-1 at Anfield. Slow to start, Liverpool took the lead when Mo Salah converted a penalty. West Ham equalised through a Jarrod Bowen header before half time, but Liverpool regained control in the second half with goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. Despite several missed opportunities, Liverpool remained dominant, maintaining their pursuit of league leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham's summer recruit Brennan Johnson will likely start on the bench against Arsenal, as he awaits his full debut. Despite their first win against Arsenal in nearly a decade, the Lilywhites' Manager, Ange Postecoglou, insists on a tough game, refusing to focus on past records and instead highlighting both teams' current form. Tottenham, having won four out of five games, are enjoying their best league start in 58 years, fostering high confidence ahead of the game.

Newcastle United are set to take on Sheffield United following their Champions League match against AC Milan. The Magpies, fresh off a victory against Brentford, are aiming for consecutive league wins. Meanwhile, Sheffield are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season after a recent loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Manager Eddie Howe hopes Newcastle can ascend the league rankings and continue their positive momentum.

Newcastle United have made Premier League history by becoming the only club to score 8 goals in a match from 8 different players. In their largest victory since 1999, the Magpies overcame Sheffield United 8-0, marking Sheffield's biggest ever defeat in their 4,988th league match. The win also serves as Newcastle's most significant away victory. Newcastle United's co-owner, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, expressed his excitement over this unique achievement.

Liverpool are set to host West Ham at Anfield today, aiming for their sixth consecutive victory against the Hammers. This match follows the Reds' 3-1 triumph over LASK in their Europa League match earlier in the week. Ahead of the match, there will be updates regarding any injury news for both teams.

Liverpool aim to maintain their undefeated status in the 2023-24 season as they host West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have secured 13 points from their first five Premier League matches and kicked off their Europa League campaign with a victory against LASK. Jurgen Klopp faces the task of deciding the starting lineup while dealing with potential absences due to injuries. The upcoming match features a West Ham side who have also started the season well.

Aston Villa triumphed over Chelsea in a tense 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, with Ollie Watkins netting the decisive goal. Despite initial control from Chelsea, a red card for Malo Gusto turned the game, allowing Villa to capitalise on their numerical advantage. Villa had strong performances from Emiliano Martinez and Matty Cash, helping to keep Chelsea's attack at bay. The loss for Chelsea comes despite promising attacking plays from Raheem Sterling and Moises Caicedo. Villa's win propels them into the Premier League's top six.

Celtic saw a convincing 3-0 victory over Livingston on Saturday, while Rangers prepare to host Motherwell at Ibrox. As the domestic loan market nears its close, both Glasgow clubs anticipate movement in their youth academies. Former Celtic boss, Ronny Deila, now managing Club Brugge, admits feeling prepared for managerial roles at major clubs like Real Madrid, following his experience at Celtic. Meanwhile, Rangers may revise their stance on a loan exit for the promising Ross McCausland, acknowledging the forward's need for more first-team experience to aid his development.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes for a win against Aston Villa, led by Unai Emery, later today. Having struggled initially this season, Chelsea's only victory has been against Luton Town, making their performance against the undefeated-in-London Villa, particularly intriguing. Pochettino expressed good relations with Emery and Aston Villa's staff. The game's highlight is the anticipated performance of Chelsea's new goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez. This week has seen Chelsea linked to Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, adding pressure on Sanchez to impress. With Villa having a European match earlier and Chelsea having a week's preparation, Pochettino is ready for the challenge.

Tottenham's manager, Ange Postecoglou, confirmed that captain Son Heung-min and midfielder James Maddison were not fully fit for the North London derby, but they managed to pull through. He also expressed concerns over Brennan Johnson's potential injury. Despite this, Tottenham put forth a strong performance, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season. Postecoglou expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, highlighting their bravery and dominance against a tough opponent.