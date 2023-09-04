Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal, with Declan Rice scoring his first goal for the club late on. Gabriel Jesus then sealed the win deep into added time. Martin Odegaard had levelled after Marcus Rashford gave United the lead. United have just six points from four Premier League games, leaving manager Erik ten Had facing the wrath of fans.

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock will be out of action for another six weeks due to a fresh Achilles injury. The setback is unrelated to the previous hamstring injury that has kept Willock out since May. Manager Eddie Howe acknowledged Willock's absence as a significant loss. Despite this, Howe remains hopeful for the new-look midfield, stating they are all "top, top players" but will need time to build their synergy on-field.

The transfer window has closed, marking a shift of attention to the Premier League and Arsenal's title ambitions. Coach Mikel Arteta strengthened the squad by making four significant signings, including Declan Rice, to challenge reigning champions Manchester City. LondonWorld highlights Arsenal's anticipated starting XI lineup, featuring new signings and returning key players after a successful summer transfer window.

Rob Holding, former Arsenal defender, has joined Crystal Palace in a three-year deal worth around £4m, including add-ons. Manager Roy Hodgson looks to have Holding ready for their game against Wolves. Holding, who was criticised last season, says he's excited to start playing for Palace and to be on the "right side” of the intimidating Crystal Palace fans. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish described Holding as having 'tremendous quality'.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag left Jadon Sancho out of the squad that faced Arsenal due to his poor training performance. Scott McTominay was also absent due to illness. Forced changes in the centre-back resulted in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal, with Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scoring in injury time. Despite the loss, ten Hag praised the team's performance, particularly in pressing and ball movement. However, he admitted there is room for improvement.

Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho were missing from Manchester United's squad in their Premier League game against Arsenal, with no reason given for their omission. Andre Onana, Christian Eriksen and Antony were among the starting XI. New signings Atlay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, and Sergio Reguilon were listed among the substitutes. Also, Sofyan Amrabat didn't participate due to visa issues. Tom Heaton, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and several others were out due to injuries. Arsenal's Thomas Partey was also absent due to injury. A win for United would take them to nine points and sixth place in the league table.

The summer transfer window closed with notable signings and departures among London's Premier League clubs. Arsenal secured West Ham United's Declan Rice, while Chelsea made a pricey acquisition of Brighton's Moises Caicedo. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has moved to Bayern Munich, and Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic joined the Saudi Pro League. Clubs will now have to wait until after Christmas to make any further signings. However, several high-profile free agents are still available after being released from their previous clubs last season.

The upcoming Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United is set to be a heated match. Arsenal's Jurriën Timber and Mohamed Elneny will miss the game due to major injuries, but Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are back in contention. Rumours of an injury to Eddie Nketiah have been dismissed and Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to return after suspension. Manchester United have more injury concerns, with Tom Heaton, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Raphael Varane out of action. However, new signing Rasmus Højlund is fit to play.

Arsenal are reportedly planning their next summer transfers, with Brentford striker Ivan Toney potentially on the radar. Despite a successful summer window that saw the addition of players like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, and a £50m spend on Gabriel Jesus, speculation suggests the Gunners may be eyeing up another striker. Outgoing Arsenal players included Rob Holding, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Nuno Tavares. Currently suspended, Ivan Toney expressed a fondness for Arsenal and is viewed as one of Premier League's most threatening forwards.