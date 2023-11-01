How Premier League table would look if VAR decisions were discounted

Arsenal and Tottenham maintained their strong early season form over the weekend, keeping them in contention for the Premier League title. Chelsea, however, continued to flounder, currently positioned in the bottom half of the league. In an experimental assessment, a retrospective Premier League table has been compiled, discounting VAR goal decisions and relying solely on on-field referee calls. The re-imagined table could represent a different reality for the London clubs.

Arsenal will be missing Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey in their Premier League match against Newcastle United due to injuries. Jesus is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Partey has another appointment regarding his muscle injury that has limited his play since August. Newcastle, under head coach Eddie Howe, will also be missing several players due to injuries and suspensions. Mikel Arteta, head coach of Arsenal, expressed concern over the impact of missing key players but remained hopeful.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou may start summer recruit Brennan Johnson against Chelsea following his impressive performance against Crystal Palace. Johnson, formerly of Nottingham Forest, has returned to full fitness and demonstrated his skill set in Spurs' 2-1 win over Palace. His presence in the team could provide a fresh dynamic for Tottenham, who are currently top of the league with eight wins and two draws. The upcoming game against Chelsea is seen as a crucial tactical battle, where Johnson's performance is eagerly anticipated.

As the 2023/24 season progresses, speculation grows over which manager will be sacked first. Notably, Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou are having excellent seasons, whilst David Moyes, Marco Silva, and Mauricio Pochettino are under increased scrutiny. This article examines each manager in England's top division, discussing their likelihood of being the first to lose their job.

Arsenal are considering a bid for highly-rated Premier League striker Ivan Toney, with competition from rivals Chelsea. The Brentford player may cost £80 million, which carries certain risks given Toney's recent betting scandal and subsequent ban. Other clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool have also shown interest. Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Ben White is close to signing an improved contract to extend his stay beyond 2026. White, who joined Arsenal in 2021 for £50 million, has made 80 Premier League appearances and scored three goals.

Arsenal's legendary former manager Arsene Wenger has expressed his belief in Tottenham's Premier League title credentials. Despite Tottenham being doubted by some for their lack of depth, they currently sit top of the league, unbeaten and two points ahead of Arsenal after ten games. Wenger praised their new acquisitions Maddison and Van de Ven, as well as Son's shift to the middle. Tottenham's upcoming fixtures against Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Newcastle United will further test their title chances.

Chelsea is set to face Blackburn in the League Cup following a defeat to Brentford. Coach Mauricio Pochettino hopes for a turnaround, with Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, and Enzo Fernandez expected to return from injuries. Notably absent, however, will be Mykhailo Mudryk, who has been in top form since joining in January. Other players who will miss the game are Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, and Armando Broja.

The article discusses the lifestyle of an Arsenal fan, outlining nine must-do activities, such as visiting the graves of past legends and frequenting iconic Arsenal pubs. While being an Arsenal fan can have its ups and downs, these activities promise a deeper connection and appreciation for the team.

