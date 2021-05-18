How Tottenham’s trophy haul compares to rivals since Harry Kane’s debut in 2012

Harry Kane has reportedly told Tottenham he wants to leave the club this summer.

While the club remain silent on any suggestion their talisman is angling for a move, a desire to challenge for silverware is likely to be at the heart of any such decision.

Kane has yet to win major silverware in his career and here, the PA news agency compares Tottenham’s trophy haul with that of their rivals since the 27-year-old made his Premier League debut in 2012.

Manchester City – 13

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won the League Cup for the previous four seasons. (PA Wire)

The form side of English football for the past decade, Manchester City have won four Premier League titles since Kane first played in the competition.

Add to that one FA Cup success and a fine run of six League Cup wins and City are hard to match.

They have also added two Community Shields to their trophy cabinet and Pep Guardiola will be keen to bring home the Champions League for the first time when they face Chelsea in this season’s final on May 29.

Arsenal – 7

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as the Gunners won the FA Cup for a record 14th time. (PA Archive)

Tottenham’s north London rivals are surprisingly high up on the list of recent trophy winners.

They have won the FA Cup four times in recent years and are the most successful club in the famous competition’s history – lifting the trophy on an unparalleled 14 occasions.

The Gunners have followed up three of those four most recent wins by going on to win the Community Shield but did suffer a Europa League final loss to Chelsea in 2019.

Chelsea – 6

Eden Hazard hit a brace in his final game for Chelsea as they thrashed Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final. (PA Archive)

The Blues may have been through more managers than any other club on this list but they have been regular trophy winners.

Two Premier League titles, two Europa League wins and victories in an FA Cup and League Cup final has kept Chelsea in among the elite.

They have lost the last two FA Cup finals – to Arsenal and Leicester – but can win a second Champions League title in their history if they beat City in Porto.

Manchester United – 6

Jesse Lingard scored as Manchester United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace in the 2016 FA Cup final. (PA Archive)

Once the dominant force in the Premier League, United have topped the division just once since Kane’s debut.

That was in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season and since then trophy wins have become more sporadic with Louis Van Gaal delivering the FA Cup in 2016.

He was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who would win the League Cup and Europa League, while a couple of Community Shield victories make up United’s other recent successes.

Liverpool – 4

Jordan Henderson was the first Liverpool captain to raise the league title in 30 years. (PA Archive)

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool had two magnificent seasons before the current campaign as they blew away the competition at home and abroad.

A Champions League success, with victory over Spurs in the 2019 final, was followed up with a first Premier League title last year.

The Reds have also won the Super Cup and Club World Cup and will be among the favourites to challenge for silverware next season.

Leicester – 2

Leicester beat Chelsea on Saturday to win their first-ever FA Cup. (PA Wire)

Shock Premier League champions in 2016, Leicester were pushed for the most part by Spurs, who then fell away to finish a distant third.

The Foxes had only just survived relegation the previous campaign before Claudio Ranieri guided them to a 5000/1 title success.

A first FA Cup in the club’s history was claimed on Saturday as they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley courtesy of a fine Youri Tielemans strike.

Tottenham – 0

Kane was unable to get his hands of the Champions League after Tottenham lost to Liverpool in the 2019 final. (PA Archive)

Tottenham have suffered defeat in three finals since Kane broke into the first team.

League Cup losses to Chelsea in 2015 and Manchester City this season would have hurt a lot but the Champions League defeat to Liverpool could be seen as the one that truly got away from Spurs.

Kane may have two Premier League and one World Cup golden boots to his name but he can be forgiven for thinking team glory may be found elsewhere.