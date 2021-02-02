How will FPL managers’ plans be affected by January transfer activity?

Premier League clubs have wrapped up their January transfer business – now FPL teams can take shape for the second half of the season.

Three clubs added new strikers before Monday’s deadline with an eye on their starting line-up, all of whom could be of interest to fantasy managers given the slim pickings at the position.

Elsewhere, Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak are tasked with solving Liverpool’s defensive crisis and an out-of-favour England international headlines the midfield movement.

Here, the PA news agency runs the rule over how managers’ plans will be affected.

Attack

Diagne announced himself to West Brom fans with an assist as a half-time substitute in the draw with Fulham as the Baggies look for someone to lead the line.

Those four points went to waste after the Senegalese only signed on the eve of the game, but over 5,000 managers quickly made the move and at £6million, he makes for an intriguing pick-up for those thinking outside the box.

Beyond big names Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy – both currently out injured – options are limited up front with Patrick Bamford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Callum Wilson the pick of the bunch this season as many of the league’s best attacking players are classed as midfielders in FPL.

That makes Diagne and fellow newcomers Willian Jose and Jean-Philippe Mateta worthy of consideration – the PA news agency uses a Transfer Score system to rate players, based on form, cost, ownership and fixture difficulty, and Diagne is gameweek 22’s second-ranked striker.

Top attacking picks for FPL gameweek 22

Jose made his Wolves debut against Chelsea in gameweek 20 and played the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace – he has yet to produce a goal or an assist but if he can emulate even a fraction of Raul Jimenez’s production, he will be well worth his £7m FPL fee.

Mateta has yet to feature for Crystal Palace but with Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Michy Batshuayi contributing five goals between them this season, he will get his chance at £6m.

There have been few attacking outgoings of note in FPL terms, with Sebastien Haller‘s West Ham exit the only move likely to affect managers.

Midfield

Jesse Lingard has been an effective FPL presence in the past, scoring 128 points in 2017-18 and 76 at £4.5m in 2015-16, and his move to West Ham could revitalise his value.

Having not played all season at Manchester United, Lingard joins a Hammers team flying high in fifth place and producing attacking returns.

It remains to be seen how the competition for places affects him, and whether he eats into the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals‘ production, but at £5.9m he will have his suitors.

Martin Odegaard will similarly have to fight for his starting place at Arsenal, with homegrown pair Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in form, but the Real Madrid loanee could contribute at £6m.

Joe Willock (£4.7m) has left the Gunners for Newcastle while Aston Villa and Manchester United’s respective new signings Morgan Sanson and Amad Diallo both slot in at £5.5m, with Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane the only midfield departure of note.

Defence

Liverpool is where the late defensive action came, with Kabak and Davies both arriving on deadline day.

The pair should have plenty of first-team opportunities, competing with youngsters Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams after Joel Matip joined Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez in being ruled out for the season.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles left Arsenal on loan but West Brom’s appalling defensive record will cap his appeal, even at £4.6m, though a small proportion of managers will need to replace their cheap defensive options after the likes of DeAndre Yedlin, Fikayo Tomori, Sead Kolasinac and Bernardo left the Premier League.