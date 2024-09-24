How will Manchester City cope with Rodri’s absence through injury?

Manchester City face an anxious wait to discover the full extent of Rodri’s right knee injury.

Initial reports suggest the key midfielder has suffered cruciate ligament damage, potentially ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions on how Pep Guardiola might try and deal with the Spain star’s absence.

What happened?

Rodri was substituted in the 21st minute of Sunday’s feisty clash with Arsenal after appearing to catch his studs in the turf while jostling with Thomas Partey at a set-piece. The Spain midfielder held his head in his hands and limped off after lengthy treatment.

What do we know?

Initial reports coming out of Spain suggest that City’s worst fears are to be realised, with a cruciate ligament tear the likely diagnosis. City have yet to confirm the news but that is expected to come soon.

How much of a blow is it?

On paper, a huge one. Rodri’s importance to City has become famous, with last season’s FA Cup final the only defeat the midfielder has suffered in club colours since February 2023. City’s three Premier League defeats last season all came without Rodri in the side.

Could it cost City the title?

Given that Guardiola’s side only won the league title by two points from Arsenal last season, it could be decisive. Although City can point to the fact they were without two other key men, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, for long spells last term, while Arsenal are currently missing Martin Odegaard.

Who will replace Rodri?

Guardiola turned to Mateo Kovacic on Sunday, and the Croatia midfielder is an experienced figure who could slot in comfortably. But he is not the only option. John Stones, who has only started one match this season, has proven he can play in midfield, as has teenager Rico Lewis. Ilkay Gundogan could also drop back, potentially opening the way for Phil Foden to return to the starting line-up.