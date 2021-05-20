Huddersfield agree deal to sign Luton defender Matty Pearson
Huddersfield have agreed a deal to sign Matty Pearson when his Luton deal expires on July 1.
The 27-year-old central defender, who played 40 games for the Hatters this season, will sign a three-year deal with the Terriers. The club have the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months.
Huddersfield’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s website: “We’re really happy to add Matty to our squad. He’s a good character, he knows the division and is a leader in the dressing room.
“We want players at this club who are ambitious, that lead by example and that will fight for us; Matty is all of these.”
Head coach Carlos Corberan said: “He’s a big presence, good in the air, strong in the tackle, and what really stands out is his competitive character.”