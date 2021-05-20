Huddersfield agree deal to sign Luton defender Matty Pearson

Matty Pearson is joining Huddersfield
Matty Pearson is joining Huddersfield (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:49pm, Thu 20 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Huddersfield have agreed a deal to sign Matty Pearson when his Luton deal expires on July 1.

The 27-year-old central defender, who played 40 games for the Hatters this season, will sign a three-year deal with the Terriers. The club have the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

Huddersfield’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s website: “We’re really happy to add Matty to our squad. He’s a good character, he knows the division and is a leader in the dressing room.

“We want players at this club who are ambitious, that lead by example and that will fight for us; Matty is all of these.”

Head coach Carlos Corberan said: “He’s a big presence, good in the air, strong in the tackle, and what really stands out is his competitive character.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Huddersfield

PA