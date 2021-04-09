Huddersfield boosted by Alex Vallejo return ahead of Rotherham clash

Alex Vallejo could return for Huddersfield against Rotherham
Alex Vallejo could return for Huddersfield against Rotherham (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:40pm, Fri 09 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Huddersfield could have Alex Vallejo back for the huge clash with Rotherham.

Vallejo has returned to training after a head injury and could feature along with Spanish defender Pipa, who has been injured.

Ryan Schofield will face a fitness test while Carel Eiting’s knee injury is taking time to heal and he needs some individual sessions.

There is bad news on Oumar Niasse, who has been ruled out for the season with a groin injury.

Rotherham will be without Clark Robertson as they begin a period that will define their season.

The Millers head to Huddersfield for the first of four games in nine days and will be without the defender, who has a hamstring niggle.

Richard Wood does boost the ranks as he returns from a one-match suspension and should slot straight into defence.

Boss Paul Warne has no other injury selections to contend with as his side’s Championship survival is on the line.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Huddersfield

Preview

PA