Huddersfield move closer to safety with win at Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield took a significant step towards Championship safety as they claimed a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Goals from Aaron Rowe and Juninho Bacuna either side of half-time moved Carlos Corberan’s team eight points clear of the bottom three.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Chris Hughton, who saw his side suffer familiar issues, as they failed to convert a flurry of early opportunities.

Filip Krovinovic had three chances to put Forest ahead in the first 10 minutes as the hosts made a lively start.

Alex Mighten had already fired a shot over by the time the on-loan Benfica midfielder did the same from the edge of the box.

Krovinovic was denied by a save from Ryan Schofield, who dived in bravely at his feet to smother the ball, and then saw an attempt to curl a shot into the far corner deflected wide of the upright.

A terrible pass from Richard Keogh gave Anthony Knockaert the chance to run at an exposed Huddersfield defence, but his first touch let him down.

Huddersfield’s first threatening moment came as Fraizer Campbell attempted to connect with an unorthodox back-heel volley over his own shoulder – but he did not get enough power on it to trouble Brice Samba.

Ryan Yates floated a header onto the roof of the net, but the goal would have been chalked off for a push.

Lewis Grabban powered a volley down into the turf and wide.

Naby Sarr also came close for Huddersfield, looping a shot wide after Forest had failed to clear a corner, while Samba had to make a big save at his near post to keep out an effort from Rowe.

Huddersfield took the lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time following a bad mistake from James Garner. His stray pass sent Rowe racing through on goal and he made no mistake, driving a low shot beyond Samba and into the bottom corner.

Bacuna was not far away with a driven effort for Huddersfield shortly after the restart.

Yates attacked a header at the far post but Schofield made a simple save to keep Forest out.

There did not seem to be too much danger when substitute Danny Ward fed Bacuna, but he drove forward powerfully before hammering a spectacular 22-yard shot into the top corner to double Huddersfield’s lead in the 61st minute.

A Scott McKenna header was kept out by Schofield.

Pipa, who had already been booked, escaped with a lecture from referee Andy Woolmer after he pulled back Mighten.

Substitute Glenn Murray was inches wide with a shot hit on the turn as Forest looked to stage a late revival.